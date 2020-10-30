Police arrest 157 suspected kidnappers, bandits, looters in Kaduna

Kaduna State Police has said it has arrested 157 suspected kidnappers, armed bandits, rapists, robbers, cattle rustlers and looters of public and private warehouses in Kaduna.

Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, disclosed this while parading the suspects at the headquarters of the state police command in Kaduna on Friday.

He also said 65 guns, including 24 AK47 rifles were among weapons recovered from the suspects.

According to the Police Commissioner, “today, I am delighted to inform you that the Command in the last few weeks, in its onerous task of securing the lives and properties of law-abiding citizens of Kaduna State, has succeeded in arresting 157 suspects for various crimes which include; Armed Banditry, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Cattle Rustling, Culpable Homicide, Rape, Shop Breaking, looting of Govt’s/private warehouses, Theft, Shiite (IMIN) Militias to mention but a few.

“Let me inform you that some of the suspects arrested have confessed voluntarily to various roles they played in the commission of the respective crimes they are being alleged and will be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction on completion of investigations and legal advice from the Ministry of Justice where necessary.

“During the investigation, a number of recoveries were made which include; 24 AK47 Rifles, three Revolver Pistols, two Pump Action guns, two locally made Revolver Rifles, two locally made Single Barrel Guns,12 Locally made pistols, one type 06 Rifle, two fabricated Submachine Guns (SMG) and 17 Dane Guns.

“We also recovered 2,056 Rounds of AK47 Live Ammunition, nine Rounds of 9mm Live Ammunition, 60 rounds of 5.56mm Live Ammunition, six rounds of Live Cartridges, six Magazines of AK47 Rifle, two Magazines of Type 06 Rifle, five Matchets, three Big Sticks, 24 Sharp Cutlasses/Knives, one Iron Rod, one Animal Horn, one Pinch, one carton of the nail, 20 Motor Vehicles of different brands and 14 Tricycles.

“23 Motorcycles of different types, $29,500 Fake US Dollars, the Sum of N127,000:00, the Sum of N400,000:00 Fake Nigerian Currency Notes (N1000:00 denomination), two Vigilante ID cards, one Dagger, 473 Rustled Cows, 29 bags of Grains, two Bags of Sugar, 30 Bags of Soya Beans, one 50kg Bag of Beans, two Bags of Corn, 252 Bags of Adulterated Fertilizers, 60 different types of GSM Cellphones, four Computer Palmtops, seven Computer Laptops, one Panasonic AC Split Head, one Water Testing Machine, two Cartons of Pyrex Lab Equipment and seven bags of Granite stones were also recovered.

“Others include; six Bundles of Clothing, six Blankets, two Cartons of Lace Material, 65 pieces of Matrasses, four Bundles of Zinc, 15 Wristwatches, one Wrapper, four sets of Military Camouflage Uniforms, 11 Ladies Handbags, 75 Bags of Dried Leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, 16 pieces of Mosquito nets, 32 packs of plant fibre mosquito coil, three Cartons of Codeine Syrup, Sculpture of human skull, and one Steel Safe suspected to be containing money and valuables.

“You will agree with me that in view of the recovery of the items, listed above in the cause of investigation within the period under review, it can be said that the Command has tremendously succeeded in fighting suspected criminals and criminalities in the State.

“On drugs peddling, I wish to inform you that the arrested suspects, mentioned in my last press briefing dated 22nd July 2020 have been charged to court and are now awaiting trial. Meanwhile, more suspects have been arrested within the period under review and currently undergoing investigation with the recovery of 75 bags of dried leaves equivalent to 1,500 kilogrammes suspected to be Indian hemp.

“I must at this juncture reiterate the fact that peddlers of all manner of drugs in the state must desist from it, as no peddler of such drugs no matter how highly placed or connected shall be spared from our eagle eyes and the wrath of the law.

“In view of the above, I want to reassure the good people of Kaduna State that the Command will continue to be alive to its responsibility in ensuring that crime is brought to the barest minimum,” he said.

The CP expressed appreciation to the Inspector General of Police and Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i for the support to the Command, swift response to the demand and yearnings of the public on #EndSARS Protest and Governor’s prompt inauguration of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry to look into the alleged brutality of the Police, saying that, the actions substantially doused the tension generated by the protest in the State and provided a platform for aggrieved persons to ventilate their grievances.

