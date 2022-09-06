Police arrest 15 rail track vandals, recover vandalised items

Fifteen suspected rail track vandals were in the last sixty days arrested in different parts of Nigeria by policemen attached to the Railway Police Command.

This is just as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Yetunde Longe, reiterated the commitment of the command to safeguard lives and properties around the rail tracks nationwide.

According to the police, three suspects were intercepted by the patrol team of the Railway Police Division upon credible tip-off by members of a vigilante group in Minna, Niger State.

The suspects – Hadi Mohammed (42), Abdullahi Mohammed (34), and Abdullahi Shittu (45) – were arrested with 32 Railway iron slippers loaded in a saloon car.

Also, in Aba, four suspects – Michael Chukwuebuka, Chigozie Augustine, Onyekachi Abba, and Chukwuma Adumoha – were arrested in connection with the theft of railway pandrol slippers kept by the Chinese Construction Company (CCECC) for construction.

Upon investigation, the stolen items were recovered and handed over to the construction company.

Two fleeing suspects – Ridwan Olalekan and Sharafa Muritala – have also been arrested and charged to court by the Railway Criminal Investigation Department.

The suspects were initially spotted in a bush in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, where they vandalised about 72 rail track irons. On sighting the policemen, the suspects fled the scene and abandoned their operational trucks.

After an intense investigation, the suspects were arrested and charged to court. Both have been remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Similarly, the Ilorin division of the Command, Kwara state, also apprehended two suspected vandals – Yahaya Mohammed and Jumai Sule with 113 pandrol clips at Sabongida area of Jebba during a routine patrol.

Also, the Gombe division also arrested Bashir Abudullahi who was caught in the act of vandalising and stealing 58 railway clips.

Two trucks belonging to Dangote Sugar were spotted in Kaduna loaded with an unspecified amount of Railway irons belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime, however, the trucks have been moved to safe custody while investigations are ongoing.

CP Yetunde Longe confirmed the arrest of the suspects and added that the command has beefed up security around the railway lines nationwide.

She added that the war against railway vandalism is a continuous one until the entire Nigerian rail lines are free from vandals and criminal elements as perpetrators will be made to face the full wrath of the law.