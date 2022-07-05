Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown

World News
By Tribune Online
Police arrest 130,
Police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving from Milan main train station, Italy, Monday, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China's playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people — more than a quarter of its population — for nearly a month to halt the relentless march of the new coronavirus across Europe. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a quarantine decree early Sunday for the country's prosperous north. Areas under lockdown include Milan, Italy's financial hub and the main city in Lombardy, and Venice, the main city in the neighboring Veneto region. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Police across Europe have arrested about 130 people suspected of involvement in human trafficking in a joint operation carried out by 22 countries, the international police agency Europol said on Tuesday.

The police actions, which took place in the week up to June 13, also led to more than 100 possible victims of human trafficking being identified, Europol said.

During the operation, coordinated by the EU border agency Frontex, checks on almost 1 million persons and 200,000 vehicles were carried out at sea, land and air borders, mainly on heavily utilised routes into Europe.

Fifteen countries from across the EU participated in the actions, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine, Britain and Liechtenstein. About 22,500 law enforcement officers took part.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
World News

Zimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles

World News

US Independence Day shooting: Six dead in July 4 parade near Chicago

World News

Copenhagen shooting: Gunman kills three in Field’s shopping mall

Top News

Giant African snails force US town into quarantine

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More