Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown
Police across Europe have arrested about 130 people suspected of involvement in human trafficking in a joint operation carried out by 22 countries, the international police agency Europol said on Tuesday.
The police actions, which took place in the week up to June 13, also led to more than 100 possible victims of human trafficking being identified, Europol said.
During the operation, coordinated by the EU border agency Frontex, checks on almost 1 million persons and 200,000 vehicles were carried out at sea, land and air borders, mainly on heavily utilised routes into Europe.
Fifteen countries from across the EU participated in the actions, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine, Britain and Liechtenstein. About 22,500 law enforcement officers took part.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
- Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown
- Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
- Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured
- [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- 2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP