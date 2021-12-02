Police arrest 13 suspected thugs for allegedly vandalising Kano senator’s office

By Tribune Online
The police command in Kano State said it had arrested 13 suspected thugs for allegedly vandalising the office of Senator Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North in the National Assembly.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

“A report was received today that thugs (Yan Daba) carrying various weapons were attacking and vandalising the office of Senator Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North, on Maiduguri Road, Kano,” he said.

“The Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, instructed teams of Operation Puff Adder to move to the scene, restore normalcy and arrest the culprits.

He said that the teams immediately swung into action where they arrested 13 persons.

According to him, items recovered from them included various weapons, two gallons of petrol, dried leaves, one GSM mobile phone, and two ceiling fans.

He further explained that normalcy had been restored and the situation already put under control.

“Investigation has commenced and suspects will be charged to court for prosecution upon completion of the investigation,” he said.

