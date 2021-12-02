Police arrest 13 suspected thugs for allegedly vandalising Kano senator’s office

The police command in Kano State said it had arrested 13 suspected thugs for allegedly vandalising the office of Senator Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North in the National Assembly.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

“A report was received today that thugs (Yan Daba) carrying various weapons were attacking and vandalising the office of Senator Barau Jibrin, representing Kano North, on Maiduguri Road, Kano,” he said.

“The Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, instructed teams of Operation Puff Adder to move to the scene, restore normalcy and arrest the culprits.

He said that the teams immediately swung into action where they arrested 13 persons.

According to him, items recovered from them included various weapons, two gallons of petrol, dried leaves, one GSM mobile phone, and two ceiling fans.

He further explained that normalcy had been restored and the situation already put under control.

“Investigation has commenced and suspects will be charged to court for prosecution upon completion of the investigation,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.