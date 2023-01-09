Police arrest 13 for kidnapping Benue Commissioner, others

No fewer than 13 people suspected to be kidnappers have been apprehended by policemen in connection with the kidnap of Commissioner of Housing/Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu, and others in Benue South senatorial district of Benue State.

It will be recalled that about five people were abducted within the senatorial district in December alone. Among them were; a Catholic priest, the Commissioner, his driver, an aide, and one other.

According to the statement issued by the Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene said that the commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Wale Abass had directed the deployment of tactical teams to the southern part of the state to address kidnap syndicates grouping in the area.

The statement read in parts, “As a result of this deployment men of Operation Zenda JTF has trailed and arrested people in connection with the case of Kidnap that happened on 4th December 2022 involving the Commissioner for Housing/ Urban Development, Hon. Anthony Ogbu.

“One Mohammed Usman Omachoko, who specializes in preparing protection charms for kidnappers, David Ejembi, Aondongu Akighir AKA “Too Proud” and Teryima Peter were arrested while they were on their way to purchase guns for the group.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of nine other gang members, two locally made Baretta pistols loaded with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from them. Suspects confessed to the crime,” the statement added.

Anene said that the CP urged people of the state to provide useful information to the police to enable them to fish out hoodlums within their communities.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…





Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…