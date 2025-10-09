Police arrest 12 suspects in connection with Arise TV anchor’s death

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested 12 members of an armed robbery gang allegedly responsible for the killing of ARISE News anchor, Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, popularly known as Sommie.

The gang was also linked to the death of a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, during a robbery at Unique Apartments, Gishiri Village, Katampe District, Abuja.

The arrests followed a directive from the FCT Commissioner of Police to ensure the swift capture of those behind the deadly attack, which occurred around 3:30 a.m. on September 29, 2025.

According to ARISE News, police sources said operatives of the Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Godfrey, used digital and reconstructive intelligence provided by Giga Forensics, a subsidiary of EIB STRATOC, to track and arrest the suspects across multiple locations in northern Nigeria.

The arrested suspects include: Shamsudeen Hassan (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State); Hassan Isah, 22 (Zaria, Kaduna State); Abubakar Alkamu a.k.a. Abba, 27 (Musawa LGA, Katsina State); Sani Sirajo a.k.a. Dan Borume, 20 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State); Mashkur Jamilu a.k.a. Abba, 28 (Igabi LGA, Kaduna State); Suleiman Badamasi a.k.a. Dan-Sule, 21 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State); Abdul Salam Saleh a.k.a. Na-Durudu (Katsina LGA, Katsina State); Zaharadeen Muhammad a.k.a. Gwaska, 23 (Chikun LGA, Kaduna State); Musa Adamu a.k.a. Musa Hassan, 30 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State); Sumayya Mohammed a.k.a. Baby, 27 (Sammaka LGA, Kaduna State); Isah Abdulrahman a.k.a. Abbati, 25 (Zaria LGA, Kaduna State); and Musa Umar a.k.a. Small, 31 (Maiduguri LGA, Borno State).

Police investigations revealed that four suspects: Shamsudeen Hassan, Abubakar Alkamu, Sani Sirajo, and another accomplice, were first arrested after detectives tracked mobile phones stolen from the victims.

During interrogation, Hassan reportedly confessed to shooting security guard Barnabas Danlami while he attempted to stop the gang from entering the compound.

