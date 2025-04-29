Police arrest 12 suspected kidnappers across states

The Nigeria Police Force has made significant breakthroughs in combating violent crimes, arresting 12 suspected kidnappers and three gunrunners, and recovering arms and ammunition across several states.

The operations, propelled by credible intelligence, demonstrate the Force’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

The suspects were arrested in various operations conducted by the FID Special Tactical Squad (STS) and state police commands.

The recovered arms and ammunition include AK-47 and AK-49 rifles, magazines, and live ammunition.

Prior to this arrest, the operatives had earlier received intelligence on a group of kidnapping gangs terrorising Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Plateau, Bauchi, and Kaduna States.

He noted that a successful raid conducted at the hideout of this gang led to the arrest of five suspected kidnappers. These suspects, identified as Sulaiman Mohammed, Tijjani Bello, Muhammed Umar, Adamu Ibrahim, Solomon Nathaniel, Haruna Adamu were also found in possession of 3 AK-47 rifles, 1 AK-49 rifle, and 4 AK-47 magazines.

The release stated further that In a similar development on April 17, 2025, acting on intelligence, Police Operatives attached to Kaduna State Command apprehended one Isa Ibrahim, a suspected kidnapper, who confessed to relocating to Kaduna to establish a new gang after his accomplices were arrested in Kwara State.

Equally, on the same date, operatives of the Kaduna State Command mobilized a patrol team to Lamido village, Lere LGA, where two suspected kidnappers, Sani Liman, and Murtala Magaji, were apprehended and both suspects confessed to involvement in kidnapping activities in the area.

Additionally, on April 18, 2025, police operatives of the state, acting on received information about the activities of suspected gun runners, arrested 2 suspects identified as Bajo Badun and Magaji Abdullahi, who were found in possession of two fabricated AK-47 rifles and later arrested one Ishiyaku Ali, along the Kauru-Pambegua Road of the state in possession of two locally-fabricated rifles and a long chain concealed in a sack.

The Force’s PRO however assured that the suspects will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has commended the efforts of these gallant operatives and assured members of the public that the Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He further urged the public to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information about happenings in their environment.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE