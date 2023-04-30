Ten persons who were allegedly operating illegal parking slots in Lagos State have been arrested by the police.

The suspects were arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad on Saturday in the Oregun area of the state.

According to the police the raid on the suspects followed repeated complaints from members of the public.

The police in the state said “Resulting from the alleged criminal activities of miscreants parking cars for fees around event centres and in turn vandalizing such cars, operative of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) yesterday arrested 10 miscreants in events centres around Oregun, Ikeja.”

“The arrest was instigated by several complaints from law – abiding residents and event attendees around Oregun, Ikeja who alleged that the miscreants extorted and vandalised cars parked around event centres in the area.”

Speaking on the development, Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, in line with Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa’s directives has said that operatives of RRS would start arresting criminals who park cars for a fee in public places and the same time vandalize such cars or extort car owners.

He added that the 10 suspects arrested in Oregun, Ikeja on Saturday would be charged to court and prosecuted.

He warned those engaging in such criminal activities in any part of the state to either desist or be prepared to face the consequences of their actions in court.