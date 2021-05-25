Police arrest 10 cultists, robbery suspects, recover arms, contraband in Delta

No fewer than 10 cultists and armed robbery suspects were, in the last five days, arrested in the Warri and Sapele axis of Delta State.

The Delta State Police Command’s image-maker, Bright Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, disclosed this on Tuesday, in an electronic statement made available to journalists in the state.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended between May 19 and 20 while carrying out their nefarious acts.

He identified four of the cult suspects to include Ufuoma Ekpete, 21, Godday Ayamah, Ebimo Richard, Emeka Okoye who were arrested on May 22, 2021, by Aberdeen Systematic Patrol of B Division Police Station around Ogboru Street and a dilapidated building at Arubayi Street, Warri.

The suspects, who were said to have confessed to being members of the Senior and Junior Eye Cult groups, were reportedly in possession of a bag containing a locally-made barrel gun and one live cartridge.

Another four of the cult suspects were identified as Ebuka Onwudike, 25, Ismile Useni, 26, Oriole Omotuyi, 29, and Laju Solomon, 21.

They were arrested at Promise Cartel at the reserved forest in the heart of Ogunja Quarters, Sapele, after a conscientious, intelligence-aided raid by police operatives.

Items recovered from the alleged cult suspects, according to DSP Edafe, included 30 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, adding that the police were currently after other suspects who fled the Spanish Cartel on learning about the ongoing at Promise Cartel.

DSP Edafe also disclosed that two members of four-gang robbery suspects: Daniel Samuel of Jakpa road, Effurun-Warri and Daniel Tenebe of Orerokpe, owner of a tricycle with Reg. No. EHR 433 LR used to rob innocent commuters of their debit cards and phones, were arrested by the Safer HighWay Patrol team which was on a stop-and-search duty along P.T.I Junction, Effurun-Warri.

The suspects were said to have succeeded in withdrawing N80,000 using a victim’s debit card at gunpoint from a bank’s ATM machine before they were nabbed.

