Police arraign two siblings for felony, assault, stealing, malicious damage

The Oyo State Police Command, on Monday, arraigned two siblings, one Dauda Abimbara, 65 years and Musa Abimbara, 53 years before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting, Iyaganku, Ibadan on a five-count charge.

In a charge number MI/105C/2021 brought before the court, the two siblings were accused of conspiring with each other to commit a felony, assault, stealing and malicious damage and deprivation of liberty.

At the sitting presided over by Senior Magistrate O.O. Ogunkanmi, both siblings were accused of unlawfully assaulting one Jimoh Kabiru by beating him with the fist on a land situated at Elere, Sabo area, Oyo.

The accused were deemed to have committed offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code, cap 38, Vol II, Laws of Oyo state of Nigeria, 2000.

In addition, Dauda and Musa, alongside others at large, were alleged to have stolen three shovels and one moulding machine valued at N250,000 belonging to the same Jimoh Kabiru.

They were also charged for stealing five bags of cement valued at N16,000 belonging to one Olawoyin Yinusa as well as damage three registered beacons valued at N25,000 belonging to Olawoyin Yinusa.

Upon cross-examination and appearances of witnesses, the two defendants pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Counsel to the defendants, Oluwatomiwa Fadeyi, pleaded bail which the prosecuting counsel for the State Criminal Investigation Department, Olorunkooba-Jimoh B.K. did not oppose.

The presiding judge, Ogunkanmi, consequently, granted bail to the accused persons to the sum of N250,000 and two sureties in like sum.

She further directed the Investigative Police Officer, Monday Iyaji, to verify the addresses of the sureties, while the case was adjourned for hearing on 26th April.

In another charge number M1/108C/2021, brought before Monday’s magistrate court sitting, one of the siblings, Dauda Abimbara was accused of unlawfully assaulting one Muideen Tijani by beating him with sticks and causing him bodily harm.

At same place and time, Dauda Abimbara was also accused of assaulting one Prince Olawoyin Yinusa by also beating him with sticks and causing him bodily harm.

Also, the defendant was alleged to have unlawfully deprived Muideen Tijani, Prince Olawoyin Yinusa and Prince Olawoyin Yusuff, by keeping them away from their family, an offence contrary to section 252 and punishable under section 365 of the criminal code, cap 38, Vol II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

Another charge against Dauda Abimbara was that he gave false information to the police that ASP Sola Fehintola and his team stole N1,400,000 from his house.

Dauda Abimbara pleaded not guilty to the charges while his counsel, Oluwatomiwa Fadeyi asked for bail.

The presiding judge, Mrs O. O. Ogunkanmi granted the accused bail to the tune of N100,000 and surety in like sum.

The case was adjourned till 26th April for hearing.

