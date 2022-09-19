Police arraign two in Benin for alleged false information

Latest News
By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
Police arraign two in Benin , Operatives of the Kwara State Police command have arrested some suspected kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims., police recover missing teenager, Police arrest 36-year-old, Kogi Police banks Ankpa,Police parade two suspects, Police suspected rapist Ebonyi, Bauchi Police rescue three, Family of Ondo robbery victim faults police over delay in arraignment of suspect, Police arrest 7 over attack on Osun NURTW member, One-Chance" robbers arrested, Police arrest 2 for hijacking truck load of cigarettes in Ibadan, vandals of Omuku-Brass crude oil, death of 15-year-old , FCT Police fraudsters Abuja,Police arrest 8 suspected, Imo Police orders discreet investigation into killing of seven in Orogwe, Oyo Police northern migrants ,Police IPOB member Delta,Terrorists firing, Edo police deny arrest, FCT Police debunk rumours, Fulani herdsmen police Osun,FCT Police disburse N15.9m, Police confirm release of kidnapped late Alao-Akala’s farm supervisor, 2021 NPF Recruitment Exercise, Edo Police arrest husband, Police rescue 28 fishermen, Edo Police nab phone thief, Police arrest Kuje Prison escapee, Police pass out, Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra, Kwara Police confirms killing of inspector, abduction of Chinese expatriate, Police warn cultists, Police woman girl Anambra ,Police nab four, attackers must be nabbed. Family of murdered teenager wants case transferred from Edo Police Homicide Dept, Police FIDAN CSO Fund,police arrest female Edo, Police victims Zamfara forest ,Police kill suspected robber, Kwara police intensify patrol, Police dismiss trending video, brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman, FIB-IRT of NPF decorates, Police smash kidnap gang, FCT Police rescue, 26 police officers undergo, Police defiling girl Ondo, Police deploy anti-bomb, Police raid criminal hideout, Police arrest two-man, Police arrest 2 for

The Edo State Police Command, on Monday, arraigned two persons, Gabriel Ekhaigba, male, 77 and Bashiru Aliu, male, 50, at the Oredo Magistrate Court for allegedly giving false information to the police, upon which three persons were arrested.

The duo, who were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and false information, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The Police prosecutor, Olajide Mary Omonor, a police Inspector, told the court that the offences were committed on May 4, 2021, at the Edo State Police Command’s Headquarters, Benin City.

Olajide alleged that the accused gave false information to Sunday Udoka, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the information that was later found to be untrue.

According to the charge sheet, the two accused persons and others now at large, on May 4, 2021, at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters, Benin, in the Oredo magisterial district, did conspire together to commit felony to wit: false information.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

She said the offence “is punishable under section 516 of the criminal code Cap 48 Vol. 11 laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976 now applicable in Edo State.”

On the second count, the accused and others now at large were also alleged to have “on the same day, month and year, at the state police command headquarters in Benin, in Oredo magisterial district, did give false information to an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sunday Udoka (m), a police officer being a person employed in the public service through written statements and addressed to the Commissioner of Police in the state.”

The count further added that the accused also wrote statements on May 6, 2021, where they alleged that one Umoru Yusuf (m), JIMOH Yusuf Mayo (m) and Kebiru Yusuf were involved in cultism, knowing, same to be false.

It added that the false information caused ASP Sunday Udoka (m) to perform a duty he ought not to have performed if the true facts were made known to him.


He noted that the offences “are punishable under section 125 (1)(a) and (b) of the criminal code laws of the defunct Bendel State of 1976 now applicable in Edo State.”

Counsel to the accused persons, Steve Oko, pleaded that the accused be granted bail. He argued that the offences were bailable, while the police prosecutor who did not object to the oral application averred that the granting of bail is at the discretion of the court.

The presiding Magistrate, F.O Oghahenhen, granted the accused bail with the sum of N50,000 each and a surety in like sum, who must be gainfully employed.

She, however, adjourned the case to October 11, 2022, for hearing.

MONDAY LINES: I Stand With Buhari

Police arraign two in Benin for alleged false information

EDITORIAL: The Gory Discovery In Ibadan

Police arraign two in Benin for alleged false information

You might also like
Latest News

Edo police arrest husband over wife’s suspicious suicide

Latest News

Why we took over management of five DisCos ― FG

Latest News

Edo Police say New Benin assailant is insane, identity unknown, victim survived

Latest News

Obaseki restores Ogiamien family stool in Benin, drop charges against Chief…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More