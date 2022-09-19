Police arraign two in Benin for alleged false information

The Edo State Police Command, on Monday, arraigned two persons, Gabriel Ekhaigba, male, 77 and Bashiru Aliu, male, 50, at the Oredo Magistrate Court for allegedly giving false information to the police, upon which three persons were arrested.

The duo, who were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and false information, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The Police prosecutor, Olajide Mary Omonor, a police Inspector, told the court that the offences were committed on May 4, 2021, at the Edo State Police Command’s Headquarters, Benin City.

Olajide alleged that the accused gave false information to Sunday Udoka, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, the information that was later found to be untrue.

According to the charge sheet, the two accused persons and others now at large, on May 4, 2021, at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters, Benin, in the Oredo magisterial district, did conspire together to commit felony to wit: false information.

She said the offence “is punishable under section 516 of the criminal code Cap 48 Vol. 11 laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976 now applicable in Edo State.”

On the second count, the accused and others now at large were also alleged to have “on the same day, month and year, at the state police command headquarters in Benin, in Oredo magisterial district, did give false information to an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sunday Udoka (m), a police officer being a person employed in the public service through written statements and addressed to the Commissioner of Police in the state.”

The count further added that the accused also wrote statements on May 6, 2021, where they alleged that one Umoru Yusuf (m), JIMOH Yusuf Mayo (m) and Kebiru Yusuf were involved in cultism, knowing, same to be false.

It added that the false information caused ASP Sunday Udoka (m) to perform a duty he ought not to have performed if the true facts were made known to him.





He noted that the offences “are punishable under section 125 (1)(a) and (b) of the criminal code laws of the defunct Bendel State of 1976 now applicable in Edo State.”

Counsel to the accused persons, Steve Oko, pleaded that the accused be granted bail. He argued that the offences were bailable, while the police prosecutor who did not object to the oral application averred that the granting of bail is at the discretion of the court.

The presiding Magistrate, F.O Oghahenhen, granted the accused bail with the sum of N50,000 each and a surety in like sum, who must be gainfully employed.

She, however, adjourned the case to October 11, 2022, for hearing.

