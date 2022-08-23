Police arraign seven in connection with Osun first lady’s attack

An Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday arraigned seven persons in connection with the attack of the state first lady, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola last week at Owode-Ede in the state.

The defendants were arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit a felony, serious assault and malicious damage of the glass of three convoys which are properties of the Osun State Government attached to the First Lady.

Their names were given as Omolola Paul, (40), Rasaki Hammed, 19, Soliu Waheed, 21, Tiamiyu Basiru, 30, Olayiwola John, 26, Owoade Mutiu, 28, and Ibrahim Tunde, 20.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Asanbe Kayode, said the defendants with others at large caused the breach of peace by attacking First Lady, her Excellency Mrs Kafayat, and inflicting injuries on her aide, Mr Benson Oyebode and Mr Femi Alabi DSS by throwing stones on them.

The Police Prosecutor who told the court that the accused committed the offence on August 19, 2022 at about 8 pm at Owode market Ede in the Ede, said the offences contravene Section Section 516, 249, 451(b), 356(2) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

However, Defence Counsel, S.A Gbenle applied for the bail of the accused persons in the most liberal term, saying the suspects would not jump bail if granted and that they would always make themselves available as and when due.

He further maintained that the accused were still presumed innocent until the contrary is proved by a court of law.

In their own submissions, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations levelled against them.

The presiding Magistrate, I.R Salami fixed the next hearing on the case till September 26, 2022, and granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

It will be recalled that the state’s first lady narrowly escaped being killed last week Friday evening when armed political thugs attacked her convoy in Owode-Ede area of the state.

The incident which happened at the market square of the town reportedly led to injuries of some security operatives attached to the wife of the governor.

The armed thugs who were said to be armed with cutlasses, a sledgehammer, guns, broken bottles, arrows, a dagger and other dangerous weapons, went berserk around 8.30 pm and unleashed terror on the convoy.

Trouble reportedly started when security operatives in the convoy were trying to clear the traffic around Owode Ede to allow for easy passage for their trip.

In the process, armed thugs are said to have trooped out in scores and started hauling stones and other dangerous items at the convoy and further smashing vehicles leading to injuries of some security operatives in the convoy.

When contacted for comment, an aide of the First Lady, Iluyomade Oluwatumise confirmed the attack on the convoy.

According to her, “no life was lost in the incident but some security personnel attached to the convoy sustained various degrees of injuries and all those injured have been taken to the hospital and are receiving medical attention.”