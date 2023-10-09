The Police Command in Lagos State on Monday arraigned a 29-year-old man, Odo Martins, for allegedly stealing N20.2 million belonging to QNET Network Company.

Martins, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, fraudulently obtaining, stealing and breach of peace.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant had on Aug. 18 at about 10:00 a.m. in the Abule-Egba area of the state, conspired with three others, now at large, to commit the crime.

She said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, after collecting the said amount of N20.2 million, by fleeing Lagos State to Enugu.

Ikhayere noted that the offences contravened Sections 411, 314 (B), 168 (D) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1.5 million, and two responsible sureties in like sum.

Owolabi said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation to the defendant.

He also ordered that both sureties must present evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State government.

He adjourned the matter until Nov. 30 for mention. (NAN)





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE