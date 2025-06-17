Police arraign Ghanaian national for alleged N7.4m visa fraud

A Ghanaian national, Yaw Agyei, has been arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a Nigerian man of N7.4 million under the false pretence of securing an American visa.

The defendant was brought before Magistrate E. Kubeinje by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annexe, Alagbon, Ikoyi, following his arrest by the X-Squad team led by Commissioner of Police Bose Akinyemi.

The Ghanaian national is facing two-count charges bordering on obtaining by false pretence and dishonest collection of money.

The prosecution, led by Morufu Animashaun, told the court that the alleged offence took place on August 30, 2024, at Oaks Hotel, No. 5 Ogunyade Street, Gbagada, Lagos.

According to Animashaun, Agyei fraudulently obtained the sum of N7,462,000 from one Christopher Asiogwu under the guise of helping him secure a United States visa, a promise the accused allegedly never intended to fulfill.

The prosecutor told the court that after receiving the payment, the defendant became evasive and unreachable, prompting the victim to file a complaint that led to Agyei’s eventual arrest.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened Sections 314 and 280 (1)(a) of the Lagos State Criminal Law, Cap C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015, and are punishable under Section 287 of the same law.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following Agyei’s plea, the prosecution requested that the defendant be remanded in custody and the matter be set down for trial.

Animashaun also opposed an oral bail application made by the defence, arguing that Agyei, being a foreign national, posed a significant flight risk.

Magistrate Kubeinje, in a considered ruling, granted Agyei bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

The court directed that the sureties must present evidence of three years of tax payments to the Lagos State government, reside within the state, and provide proof of a verifiable means of livelihood.

The magistrate also ordered the prosecution to verify the bail conditions before Agyei could be released and directed that he be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) until his bail conditions are fulfilled.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to July 23, 2025, for mention.

The charge against Agyei reads: “That you, Yaw Agyei ‘M’, on the 30th of August 2024 at Oaks Hotel, No. 5 Ogunyade Street, Gbagada, Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District, did by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtain the sum of N7,462,000.00 (Seven Million, Four Hundred and Sixty-Two Thousand Naira) from Christopher Asiogwu for procuring an American Visa, a representation you knew to be false.”

The second count alleged that he “dishonestly collected” the said amount, property of Asiogwu, in violation of Lagos criminal statutes.