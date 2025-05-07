Police arraign 30 for alleged murder, cultism in Edo

‎The Edo State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned 30 persons before the State High Court in Benin on charges related to murder and cultism in Edo

‎The 30 defendants are standing trial on a seven-count charge involving alleged conspiracy, murder, cultism, armed attack, and belonging to an unlawful society.

Tribune Online reports that the defendants were arraigned in three batches with the same seven-count charges.

‎The defendants arraigned in the first batch are: Paul Elekun 25, Muetinyan Osagbovo 25, Okpala Bernice 22, Nnajiofor Francis 23, Imuetinyan Osanogara 21, Christian Augustine 22, Aniyea Choice 33, Saturday Umukoro 20.

‎The second batch are; Gmogbo Ufoha 22, Emoh Emmanuel 29, Olavwola Gchinamen 32, Eriator Osaihon 44, Isaac Michael 32, Festus Arihian 37, Tedius Jude 25., Emmanuel Okhie 29, Daniel Oyakhilome 29, John Umoren 28,

‎The third batch are; Ogoigbe Richard 33, ‎Omokwua Cliton 32, Solomo Peisi (No specific age), Ezebuke Bright 29, Okoli Chicks 45, Ajuja Frank 25, ‎Onemu Oghenekome Michael 19, Jerry Lazarus 27, Patrick Arneka Joshua 22, Daniel James 28, Moses Peter 37, and Ewalefoh Prosper Osamudiamen 20.

‎The Prosecutor, Polycarp Odion, told the Court that the defendants and others st large, allegedly on May 1, did conspired to commit a felony.

‎Odion alleged that on the same day within the Benin jurisdiction, the defendants, without lawful authority, allegedly carried out an armed attack against a section of residents of the Benin metropolis.

‎The defendants were also alleged to have conspired among themselves to commit murder.

‎According to the Prosecutor, the defendants and others at large, at different dates within Benin City, did conspire and belong to an unlawful society.

‎He said the offences contravened Sections 412 (2), 64, and 247 of the Criminal Code of Edo State Law, 2022

‎The prosecutor urged the Court to remand the defendants in the Correctional Centre for an initial 14 days, pending advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

‎Counsel for the defendants prayed the Court to grant them bail as they are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

‎According to the Counsel, the defendants were picked in different areas in the metropolis, which include Ugbowo axis, Sapele road axisnand Garrick Memorial College axis.

‎They said some were picked while they were eating, some inside commercial buses on their way home from work, and some were arrested while driving and their vehicles were impounded.

‎They said that the Judge has the right to grant the defendants bail, urging His Lordship to exercise the same to grant the defendants bail.

‎They added that they all have reasonable surety to stand for their bail and ensure their presence in court on an adjournment date.

‎Among the Defense Counsels for the defendants who spoke were, former Chief Magistrate, Peter Asemota (Rtd), Ede Asenoguan, former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Benin Branch, Paul Badaki, J E Igunma, A D Ajeka, O J Odi, E B KiKa, among others.

‎The presiding judge, Justice Williams Azeigbemhin, however, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each with one surety in like sum.

‎Azeigbemhin said both the defendants and surety must produce their NIN card, valid ID cards, and three passport photographs each.

‎He said that the surety must be a senior staff member of a recognised establishment

‎The Judge added that the surety must reside within the Court’s jurisdiction and all information must be verified by the Court Registrar.

‎He, however, adjourned the case until May 19, 2025 for continuation of the hearing.

