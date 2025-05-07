Police arraign 30 for alleged murder, cultism in Edo

The Edo State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned 30 persons before the State High Court in Benin on charges related to murder and cultism in Edo
The 30 defendants are standing trial on a seven-count charge involving alleged conspiracy, murder, cultism, armed attack, and belonging to an unlawful society.
Tribune Online reports that the defendants were arraigned in three batches with the same seven-count charges.
The defendants arraigned in the first batch are: Paul Elekun 25, Muetinyan Osagbovo 25, Okpala Bernice 22, Nnajiofor Francis 23, Imuetinyan Osanogara 21, Christian Augustine 22, Aniyea Choice 33, Saturday Umukoro 20.
The second batch are; Gmogbo Ufoha 22, Emoh Emmanuel 29, Olavwola Gchinamen 32, Eriator Osaihon 44, Isaac Michael 32, Festus Arihian 37, Tedius Jude 25., Emmanuel Okhie 29, Daniel Oyakhilome 29, John Umoren 28,
The third batch are; Ogoigbe Richard 33, Omokwua Cliton 32, Solomo Peisi (No specific age), Ezebuke Bright 29, Okoli Chicks 45, Ajuja Frank 25, Onemu Oghenekome Michael 19, Jerry Lazarus 27, Patrick Arneka Joshua 22, Daniel James 28, Moses Peter 37, and Ewalefoh Prosper Osamudiamen 20.
The Prosecutor, Polycarp Odion, told the Court that the defendants and others st large, allegedly on May 1, did conspired to commit a felony.
Odion alleged that on the same day within the Benin jurisdiction, the defendants, without lawful authority, allegedly carried out an armed attack against a section of residents of the Benin metropolis.
The defendants were also alleged to have conspired among themselves to commit murder.
According to the Prosecutor, the defendants and others at large, at different dates within Benin City, did conspire and belong to an unlawful society.
He said the offences contravened Sections 412 (2), 64, and 247 of the Criminal Code of Edo State Law, 2022
The prosecutor urged the Court to remand the defendants in the Correctional Centre for an initial 14 days, pending advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
Counsel for the defendants prayed the Court to grant them bail as they are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.
According to the Counsel, the defendants were picked in different areas in the metropolis, which include Ugbowo axis, Sapele road axisnand Garrick Memorial College axis.
They said some were picked while they were eating, some inside commercial buses on their way home from work, and some were arrested while driving and their vehicles were impounded.
They said that the Judge has the right to grant the defendants bail, urging His Lordship to exercise the same to grant the defendants bail.
They added that they all have reasonable surety to stand for their bail and ensure their presence in court on an adjournment date.
Among the Defense Counsels for the defendants who spoke were, former Chief Magistrate, Peter Asemota (Rtd), Ede Asenoguan, former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Benin Branch, Paul Badaki, J E Igunma, A D Ajeka, O J Odi, E B KiKa, among others.
The presiding judge, Justice Williams Azeigbemhin, however, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N1 million each with one surety in like sum.
Azeigbemhin said both the defendants and surety must produce their NIN card, valid ID cards, and three passport photographs each.
He said that the surety must be a senior staff member of a recognised establishment
The Judge added that the surety must reside within the Court’s jurisdiction and all information must be verified by the Court Registrar.
He, however, adjourned the case until May 19, 2025 for continuation of the hearing.
