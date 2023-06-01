Police, Army, DSS, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of Nigeria (IPMAN), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and other security agencies have called for calm amid rising tension against fuel subsidy removal recently introduced by the federal government.

The Commander, 7 Division Garrison, Operation Hadin Kai, Brig.-Gen. Jafar Ibrahim, during the stakeholder’s meeting at police headquarters in Maiduguri on Thursday, urged residents to be mindful of the manner they react to the recent fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

He noted that any move to cause pandemonium over the policy will overheat the already tensed in the fragile state and invite the Boko Haram terrorists who are hibernating within the people waiting for such an opportunity to penetrate and wreak havoc.

According to him,” the government that introduced the policy must have a reason for doing so and as such would introduce measures to cushion the consequences on the populace.

During his inaugural speech, President Bola Tinubu stated that “the fuel subsidy is gone,”. A statement that created panic among Nigerians.

In his remarks, the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar at whose instance the stakeholders meeting was convened, said the stakeholders meeting which involved the IPMAN, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited ( NNPCL ), the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ), the Trade Union Congress ( TUC ) among others was on the issue of purported picketing that was going to hold on Friday with the premises of the NNPCL.

He added that the issue of picketing has been debunked by both the TUC and NLC, while the issue of the pump price is being deliberated at the federal level, noting that the NLC and TUC have assured that the outcome of the meeting would be extended to stakeholders.

“But we are equally appealing that members of the public should be calm to ensure that we have a peaceful Borno State and to ensure that a new transitional government is in effect without any disturbance. For such the police command summoned this important meeting and by the grace of God, there is going to be peace in Borno State,” the CP said.

He appealed to TUC and NLC to avail themselves whenever the command is in need of their attention.

Also speaking for the Government, the Secretary in the office of the Secretary to the State Government of Borno State who represented the acting SSG, Danjuma Ali, promised that the state will give maximum support to ensure that calm is maintained on the issue of fuel subsidy removal.

