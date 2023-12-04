No fewer than 18 suspected criminals have been arrested and paraded by the police in Nasarawa state.

This follows intelligence gathering on the nefarious activities of criminal elements which mandated the command to launch a serious manhunt on the criminals hibernating in some identified hot spots within the state.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the command’s headquarters on Monday in Lafia, Shettima Jauro Muhammed, the acting commissioner of police revealed that 5 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 10 for armed robbery, 1 for rape, 2 for culpable homicide while 7 firearms and 27 ammunition were recovered.

He said the press briefing, provides an opportunity to showcase to members of the public the sustained efforts of the Nasarawa State Police Command towards the actualisation of a crime-free state

He revealed that “On 30/11/2023 at about 1930hrs, based on credible information that one Mohammed Sani ‘M’ of Agyaragu Tofa was tied on both hands and legs and locked up in a room where he starved to death and hurriedly buried by his family members on allegation of witchcraft, police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division, Lafia swung into action and got the duo of Hassan Ismail and Mohammed Sani all males of Agyaragu Tofa arrested.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest all individuals involved in the dastardly act.

“On 28/11/2023 at about 2330hrs, a detachment of Police operatives attached to Obi Division while carrying out Vehicular patrol along Adudu-Azara road intercepted two motorcycle riders carrying three passengers each.

“Upon reasonable suspicion, a thorough search was conducted on them where one AK 47 Riffle and twenty-six (26) rounds of 7.62MM live ammunition were recovered from the following suspects namely: Omiya Ijimi, Mable Ijimi, Tertenge Simon, Unjihga James, Kenneth Tsoka, Aandover Simo, Tamun Simon and Beega Simon all males of Ibuan village of Obi LGA. An investigation is ongoing at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia.

“On 31/10/2023 at about 1430hrs, a complaint was lodged at Nasarawa Eggon Division by one Justina Samuel that, she returned from the Market and found out that her 5yrs old daughter was walking abnormally; upon enquiry, she revealed that she was sexually molested by one Habu Yusuf 21yrs of Egbukumu Area, Nasarawa Eggon.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the suspect was trailed and arrested. Preliminary Investigation revealed that Habu Yusuf had also sexually molested two of his elder brother’s children between the ages of 8 and 10 before nemesis caught up with him. He has confessed to the commission of the crime and the investigation is ongoing”; the Ag CP revealed.

The CP revealed further that”On 20/09/2023 a complaint was lodged at Awe Area Command by one Mohammed Sani of Ampana Village, Awe LGA that, he received a phone call and was asked to pay a ransom of three million Naira or risk being kidnapped.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, an investigation was launched into the case, which led to the arrest of one Bala Salihu ‘M’ 35yrs at a location meant for the collection of ransom. The suspect has confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing.

“On 14/11/2023 at about 2000hrs, information was received that, three armed men attacked a provision store at Doka Village, Doma LGA.

“Reacting to the ugly development, a combined team of policemen and members of the community went after the criminals; in a bid to escape, the criminals threw away one AK 47 riffle with one live ammunition and took to flight.

“The firearm, one live ammunition, and six shells of expended ammunition were recovered at the scene. Effort is ongoing to arrest the criminals and bring them to book.

“Sequel to the Investigation into a reported case of kidnapping at Deddere where a Fulani settlement was invaded by suspected kidnappers and one Hafsat Alhaji Jafar was shot dead and her Husband abducted.

“Police operatives launched in discreet investigation into the case, which led to the arrest of the duo of Abdulmumini Abubakar ‘M’ 27yrs and Ahmed Maisaje AKA Gona ‘M’ 30yrs on 15/11/2023.

“Two cell phones belonging to the kidnappers that were recovered at the scene of the crime were traced to them. They have subsequently confessed to the commission of the crime. A complaint was lodged at Nasarawa Eggon Division that one Rabiu Yakubu was on his way to Arugbadu Gida riding on a Bajaj boxer motorcycle but was attacked by three armed robbers and his motorcycle was snatched.

“Reacting to the ugly development, Police operatives launched a manhunt for the criminals. Consequently, the duo of Dahiru Abdulmumini and Mohammed Lawal all males of Arugbadu along, Lafia East Development Area, Lafia were arrested and have confessed to the commission of the crime. An effort is ongoing to arrest one Abdulkareem Sule who is on the run and recover the stolen motorcycle.

“On 19/11/2023 at about 0940hrs, at about 0940hrs, a distress call was received by the Anti-kidnapping unit that the two suspected kidnappers were arrested by the resident of Akunza Migili Village, Obi LGA while cooking in the forest. Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives raced to the scene and took over the suspects namely: Mohammed Sani ‘M’ 28yrs and Abdullahi Usman ‘M’ 20 yrs all males of Trailer Park, Agyaragu/Akunza Jarmai.

“Items recovered from the victims include cooking utensils, foodstuffs, one machete, two torch lights and pairs of black slippers, all were items carted away from the residence of one Ayele James of Akunza Migili Village when it was invaded on 12/11/2023,” he said

The CP disclosed that all the suspects upon conclusion of investigation will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.

