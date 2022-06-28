Police appeal for peace as bullet hits two civilians during Army, Police clash in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has sued for peace after a clash between the police officers attached to the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service and some military officers resulted in two civilians sustaining gunshot injuries.
Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, in a statement explained that “on 27 June 2022, at about 1800hours, Police officers on duty at the Etegwe Roundabout stopped a White Toyota Hilux without Registration number, whose occupants were on mufty, for driving against traffic.
“The driver was advised to return back and follow the proper lane. The men angrily introduced themselves as military personnel and promised to come back and deal with the police officers.
“Surprisingly, the men came back to the roundabout in military camouflage and started beating a member of the vigilante. The Police Officers tried to separate them, but the men in military camouflage started shooting indiscriminately and in the process, a stray bullet hit two civilian passersby namely; Ariweri Taralayefa ‘f’ 29 years old and Omonopeno Oturu ‘m’ 38 years old. The victims have been treated and discharged from the Hospital.”
“The military and Police authorities are investigating the incident for possible identification of the men involved.”
