The new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, AIG Arungua Nwauzei, has apologized to the Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin over the unprofessional conduct of some police personnel serving in the zone.

Nwauzei who gave the apology during his visit to the Oba in Benin City, also solicited prayers from the monarch in order to have a better working relationship with the traditional institution in the Zone, comprising Bayelsa, Delta and Edo States.

Accompanied by senior Police officers in the Zone, Nwauzei said, “Police are here for us to have a safe society and at the same time, to bring to your attention that we are still here as servants in this Kingdom.

“In any situation where we may err, we plead with you to speak to us as your own subjects, not throwing away the baby with the bathwater.

“We also want to assure you that going forward, we are ready to deepen our relationship with you in service, especially, so that this era of your leadership will forever be remembered for being a peaceful one,” according to AIG Nwauzei.

In his remarks, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, pledged the support of the traditional institution in the security of the lives and property of Nigerians.

“We will try to ensure that the baby and bathwater are not thrown away. We will do our best, God bless you. May your tenure be successful,” he said.

