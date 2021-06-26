Police, Amotekun, hunters at alert as gunmen demand N20m from Osun community

Residents Ofatedo community in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State now live in fear following a letter reportedly in circulation demanding N20 million or else they will be attacked.

The news of the letter has spread round the state causing fear. It was said to be directed to residents of Olofa way, Ofatedo community in Egbedore Local Government Area of the state with asking for the sum of N20 million or risk being killed.

One of the residents who identified himself as Adebisi Adeyanju told Nigerian Tribune that the gunmen in the letter also threatened to kill any hunter that might want to stand in the way of executing their plans.

According to him, the letter read: “We are informing you that we are coming to invade your community and we are visiting every household there to collect the amount in no distant time.”

It was however gathered that the letters which were in three different types were written in English and Yoruba languages and dropped at strategic areas of the community.

The Field Commandant of Amotekun South West Security Outfit, Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the development but assured that all necessary arrangements had been put in place by the outfit to ensure the security of the people in the state.

Also, the vigilante group in the state also assured that there was no cause for alarm over the threat letter affirming that its men are battle ready to combat criminal acts in the state.

The State Police Command has also assured residents of the area of the security of their lives and properties.

Speaking through its spokesperson, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, the state commissioner of police, Olawale Olokode, charged residents not to entertain fear and assured them of its readiness to forestall any attack.

“Concerning the Ofatedo community threat by the criminals to invade their community, people should not entertain any fear. We are fully prepared for them.

“The Commissioner of Police is using this medium to encourage everyone to swiftly report any strange movement in their community to the police on these phone numbers: Osun Police Control Room numbers 08039537995, 08123823981,” the statement read.