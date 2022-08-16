Police, Amotekun arrest 35 Northerners with unregistered trucks, 19 motorcycles in Osun

Metro
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Police, Amotekun arrest 35 Northerners with unregistered trucks, 19 motorcycles in Osun, Gold miner, driver regain freedom in Osun after paying N20m ransom, Osun OPC seeks justice, Four injured as NDLEA, NURTW clash in Osun over drug consignment, Committee for special duties debunks, Protest as tipper lorry crushes motorcyclist to death in Osun, two rival cult groups clash in Osun, Woman assaulted for pouring hot water on daughter in Osun, 4 dead, 15 injured in Osun multiple road accidents, Give peace a chance, 1 die, 14 injured in Osun road crash, Couple found dead inside apartment in Osun, One killed, two injured as police arrest 11 during cult clash in Osun, INEC resident Commissioner redeployed

A total of 35 Northerners in unregistered trucks have been intercepted in Osogbo and Ile-Ife axis of Osun State.

In Ile-ife on Monday, 21 Noertherners were apprehended with seven motorcycles in a truck before being intercepted by the South-West Security outfit co-named Amotekun in Osun state.

Field commander of Amotekun corps in the state, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, hinted that “twenty one of them were arrested at Ajibandele area of Ile-ife, at about 9:30am-10am of the day while seven motorcycles in their possession were also confiscated and they have been handed over to the police for further investigations on their mission in the state.'”

In Osogbo on the same day, policemen intercepted and arrested 14 Northerners at Ota- efun area who after interrogation could not give a reasonable reason for their journey to the state and impounded twelve motorcycles found in their possession.

They were said to have been taken to the state police command headquarters, Osogbo where they are reportedly being interrogated on their mission in the state.

When contacted on the development, the State Police Command confirmed it intercepted an unregistered truck conveying some persons from the northern part of the country.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, revealed that 14 men who could not give a reasonable purpose for their coming to the state were arrested

The statement reads, “Arrest of suspected persons 15/8/2022 at about 1530hrs upon information received that one unregistered truck was conveying some suspected persons from the Northern party of the country to the state.

“The suspected truck was intercepted by Oke Odo policemen and while a search was conducted, fourteen (14) men who could not give the reasonable purpose of their coming to the state were arrested.

“Twelve (12) suspected stolen motorcycles recovered. Suspects and exhibits were later handed over to the State CID for discreet investigation/profiling. Further information will be communicated in due time,” the statement concluded.

You might also like
Metro

Police raid ESN/IPOB camp in Enugu, exhume decaying body of missing police officer

Metro

Scavenger electrocuted while trying to cart away IBEDC cables in Osun

Metro

Police rescue suspected terrorist who disguised as woman from angry mob in Lagos

Metro

NAPS condemns murder of Miss MAPOLY, seeks arrest of culprits

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More