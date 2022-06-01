Polaris Bank donates hydraulic delivery beds to Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe

Multi-million Naira modern state-of-the-art Hydraulic/Electric Delivery Beds have been donated to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe.

The Humanitarian gesture was done by Polaris Bank Plc as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to improve healthcare service delivery, particularly for pregnant women who will come for child delivery.

While making the presentation of the beds at FTH, Gombe, Polaris Bank’s Management represented by its Group Head, North-East, Olayinka Obikanye said that the Bank attached premium to healthy growth and as such, would continue to dare the odds to ensure quality health delivery across the country.

He said: “Polaris Bank recognizes the role of good and quality healthcare services in the communities where it has presence and contributes to the global fight against major health issues/challenges particularly those common to the areas where it has its business operations.”

He further noted that the Hydraulic Beds would enhance patient management and make life easy for recuperating patients.





According to him, “Among several of the uses of this special and state of the art Hydraulic beds is its capability in helping patients to turn over easily, relieve paralyzed patients’ body bruising and effectively protect patients from decubitus,”.

Olayinka Obikanye who represented the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Innocent Ike, said that it is in adherence to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially goal number 3 which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

He also noted that it is in line with one of the Bank’s CSR strategic pillars of health and in an effort to cement the partnership between the bank and FTH, Gombe.

The Polaris Bank Group Head at the occasion reiterated the positive and mutually beneficial relationship that has existed between FTH and Polaris Bank which according to him, spanned over 15 years.

While responding, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of FTH, Dr Yusuf Abdullahi expressed his appreciation as well as that of the management of the Teaching Hospital to Polaris Bank for the gesture, which he said was timely.

He said: “to us here, it is great because it came when we just extended our delivery rooms”.

“The Hydraulic/Electrics beds are state-of-the-art, and we appreciate Polaris Bank’s magnanimous donation beyond expression. We pray and hope that the Bank will still come to our aid when called upon again,” he urged.

The Medical Director further affirmed that the presentation of the special beds would afford the Teaching hospital to further deliver seamlessly critical clinical services.

