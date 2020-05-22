Poland to extend ban on international flights until June 6

Poland plans to extend a ban on international flights by two weeks until June 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic, state-run news agency PAP said on Friday citing infrastructure ministry documents.

A ban on domestic flights will be extended by eight days until May 31, PAP also said.

Poland’s state-owned airline PLL LOT said earlier in May that it would not resume flights before the end of May. As of Thursday, Poland has reported 19,983 coronavirus cases, including 965 deaths.

(Reuters)

A few days ago at the press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, complained about the poor hospital attendance by pregnant women, nursing mothers and outpatients,as revealed by recent official statistics. Hospital visits by these categories of… Read full story