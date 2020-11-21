Poise Nigeria, EkoBits Academy empower youth with ICT skills

Poise Nigeria and EkoBits Academy in partnership with Oxfam have successfully trained 37 more youths from different underserved communities around Lekki-Ajah axis in Lagos State.

The youths had Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and soft skills training for 12 months; and they learnt graphic design, web design & development, photography, video editing and soft skills that will make them employable and keep them in their jobs.

Only recently, all 37 youths from Jakande, Ikota, Ajiran, Awoyaya and Ikate community graduated from the academy as the graduation took place at the Poise training school, where parents of these youths, alumni of the academy and invited guests were present.

Mrs Bunmi Malik (a guest speaker at the graduation)- an alumnus of Poise Graduate Finishing Academy and currently a people-centric Product Manager at Descasio Limited graced the occasion with her presence and spoke to the graduating students on the topic, ‘Get More out of Now’.

She advised the graduating students not to stop at just the skill they learnt but that they should explore opportunities around them and learn more.

Also, another guest speaker, Mrs. Nonye Calli-Bechi, the Chief Operating Officer of poise Nigeria, motivated the graduands with an insightful speech, she laid emphasis on dedication, shared her story on how she started her career and how dedicated she has been.

Awards were presented to Mr. Oversenri Emmanuel as the Overall Best Graduating Student, Miss. Adedoyin Favour as the Best Graduating Female Student, Mr.Degbor Johnson as the Best Web Developer, Mr. Opeyo Michael as the Best Graphics Designer and Mr. Oduola Tolulope as Mr. Congeniality (this award was presented in recognition of this person’s soft skills).

The youth and their parents thanked all partners and donors as the programme ended at noon.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE