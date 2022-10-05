Poetry comes to the fore as twins bid art enthusiast, Kehinde Afolabi, farewell

Charming twins that people give birth

to and dance;

Twins that people give birth to and

rejoice;

Jumping and jumping from tree branches to other trees;

Playing and playing from grounds to

other grounds;

And land in a wretched man’s compound

Twins turn around the misfortune of the wretched man;

Twins wash the ragged man and dress him up elegantly;

Twins that are emperors of the empires to their mothers;

As Taiwo goes ahead, likewise Kehinde follows behind;

Taiwo is the junior;

Kehinde is the senior;





Taiwo is sent on errand by Kehinde to get out first and taste the world;

To see either the world is good or bad;

Taiwo tastes the world and the world is sweet like honey;

Taiwo, I greet you as you mourn Kehinde, our twin brother, who has departed to the world beyond.

THESE are some of the poetry lines rendered by the Olapeju Twins Group, led by Ms Kehinde Olayemi Olapeju, to bid farewell to the late arts enthusiast, Chief Kehinde Afolabi, who was committed to mother earth last Friday.

The deceased, who died at 60, was a twin brother of Dr Taiwo Afolabi, a foremost business tycoon.

The deceased, who turned 60 last April, together with his twin brother, hosted a thanksgiving and dedicated a church named Samson Afolabi Anglican Church in Ijebu Ode to the community.

The late Afolabi, alongside his twin brother, was instrumental to the creation of Ajoke-Aishat Afolabi Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that supports artists and indigent students.

He was also a supporter of World Environment Day Eco Fashion Week, where he was to partner in the staging of magnificent hand-crafted life-sized elephant sculptures for parade at the United Nations World Tourism Organisation Conference in Lagos next month with attendees expected from 166 countries.

A host of well-wishers from a wide section of the society, including twins and artists, joined family members for the burial in Lagos.

One of the artists who benefitted from the kind gesture of the deceased, Mr Akeredolu Junior, son of the late J.D. Akeredolu, who invented the art of thorn-wood carving in the 1930s, said the late Afolabi was a promoter of good causes who had patronised his collection of anthropological arts over the years.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE