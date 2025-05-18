POCACOV launches school clubs, unveils ‘Take a Pledge’ initiative

In its commitment to combating the menace of cultism and various societal vices threatening the well-being of young people, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has officially launched the POCACOV School Club.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, ACP Olabisi Okuwobi, made this announcement in her welcome address at the 2025 All Schools Stop Crime Conference held at Alaba Lawson International School, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The theme of the conference was “A Future Without Crime: A Reality or a Dream?”

ACP Okuwobi revealed that the school clubs would serve as a platform for curbing crime and promoting peace and harmony within educational institutions.

She said POCACOV’s holistic approach aims to educate, empower, and engage students, families, and communities—instilling values such as responsibility, respect, and integrity—to create a generation of young people who will stand against crime and injustice.

“With the handing over of the POCACOV club flag, we encourage all participating schools to embrace this initiative wholeheartedly. The flag symbolises our collective commitment to creating safe spaces for learning and growth,” she said.

She also announced the unveiling of the “Take a Pledge” initiative, through which students across the country will be encouraged to make a personal commitment against criminal activities and social vices.

“This pledge is not just a statement; it represents our hope for a future in which our young people can flourish without the shadow of crime hanging over them,” she added.

Furthermore, she disclosed plans for a 250-kilometre Stop-Crime Walk, scheduled to take place between 30 and 31 July, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of community participation in crime prevention and promoting a culture of safety and responsibility.

“We invite everyone to take part, as this walk will not only strengthen our resolve but also reinforce our united front against crime,” she stated.

ACP Okuwobi reiterated that the youth are the country’s greatest asset and must be guided, mentored, and protected. She praised the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, describing him as “an advocate of preventive policing”, with POCACOV as his flagship initiative.

In his keynote address, the Commissioner of Police for Ogun State Command, Dr Lanre Ogunlowo, who also represented the IGP, emphasised that the fight against crime must begin at home and extend into schools.

He described the event as addressing a pressing concern that would shape the kind of society to be built and influence future generations. He urged stakeholders to be proactive in crime prevention, stressing that crime is now a transnational issue due to globalisation.

He highlighted that crime prevention is not the responsibility of the police alone, but a societal duty.

Dr Ogunlowo advocated for community policing, which includes engaging students as partners in crime prevention. He said the POCACOV initiative seeks to combat crime in schools and communities and to provide children with better access to police support.

He reiterated the core mission of the Nigeria Police Force—crime prevention, crime detection, and the protection of lives and property.

“I am pleased to introduce the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, who has prioritised student engagement through the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV).

“POCACOV represents a new dawn in which students can engage freely with the police, without fear of harassment or coercion. It is a platform aimed at eliminating cultism, sexual violence, ritual practices, cybercrime, street crime, and all forms of anti-social behaviour affecting schools,” he told the student attendees.

He assured participants of open communication, transparency, and accountability between students and the police, as well as efforts to rebuild trust and dismantle harmful stereotypes.

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Oludaisi Elemide, in his message, expressed his commitment to supporting laws that prevent children from engaging in criminal activities.

He stressed that preventing crime among children is a collective responsibility requiring the active involvement of all citizens—not just the government—and highlighted the need for safe learning environments in all schools.

The Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, who was represented by the Director of Education, Dr Akinola Okereafor, encouraged students to join school-based campaign groups to access useful information and avoid involvement in crime.

He also advised parents and guardians to monitor their children’s friendships and associations, emphasising that a collaborative effort between the government, parents, and communities could create a safe and supportive environment in which children can thrive.

In his remarks, the Director of Alaba Lawson International School, Mr Akinola Lawson, underscored the importance of citizens’ involvement in preventing crime among children, citing the adage: “Charity begins at home.”

