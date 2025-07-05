POCACOV in Kano enrols 10 less-privileged orphans in school 

In its continuous effort to promote a crime-free society through preventive measures and youth empowerment, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), Kano State Chapter, has formally enrolled 10 less-privileged orphans in Rimin Zakara Special Primary School, Kano.

The enrolment was done during POCACOV’s school outreach programme held in the school.

Tribune Online learnt that the children were previously out of school and exposed to vulnerable lives on the streets but now have a new chance towards a brighter future through education.

To support their learning process, the state chapter of POCACOV also provided 100 exercise books, 10 school uniforms, 10 branded school bags, and 10 pencils for the enrolled pupils.

This initiative, according to the National Coordinator, ACP Olabisi Okuwobi, reflects POCACOV’s deep commitment to tackling the root causes of crime by ensuring that every child, regardless of background, has access to education, mentorship, and protection.

The children were visibly elated as they received their school materials and prepared to begin a new phase of life.

The event also featured the symbolic distribution of the school bags, marking a significant milestone in POCACOV’s mission to support vulnerable groups and build a safer, more inclusive society.

