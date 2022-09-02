PMAN launches Biometric ID card in partnership with Zenith Bank

The Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), has launched a biometric identification card for its members.

President of PMAN, Mr Pretty Okafor, unveiled the card during the association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

The card launch, expected to revolutionise the body’s mode of operation, was done in partnership with Zenith Bank.

The introduction of the biometric card is expected to frontally eliminate challenges related to copyright protection and royalty distribution. Other benefits include quick and convenient access to health insurance, legal assistance, issuance of visa at embassies, as well as addressing pension issues.

Okafor also announced the near-completion of a system to partner with other musician’s associations from 16 African countries.

He said: “In order to address issues of effective copyright protection and efficient royalty distribution, all players in the industry must actively collaborate closely and speak with one voice”.

The PMAN president added that the purpose of the biometric ID card is to have a database which will seamlessly and efficiently administer the over five million members of the association in Nigeria, under a single demographic umbrella.

Members were also advised to take advantage of the proactive measure by visiting the nearest Zenith bank branch, pay a registration fee of N6,000, and then proceed to the PMAN website for registration.

The body also pledged its determination to consistently protect and promote the interests of musicians in Nigeria.

Hosted by veteran rap artiste, Ruggedman, the event had in attendance top musicians and personalities like Mr John Asein, Director General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), PMAN’s 1st Vice President, Sunny Nneji, 2nd Vice President, Zaaki Azzay, Treasurer, Asha Gangali, General Secretary, Benny Aita,; Edo, Bayelsa, Kaduna and Lagos PMAN governor, among others.