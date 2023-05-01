A coalition of Human Rights groups has raised fresh alarm over a plot by the Enugu state governor Elect Mr Peter Mba to change his documents with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in a desperate bid to cover up the allegation of perjury levelled against him

The group under the umbrella of ” Support for the Rule of Law and Justice Initiative and Enugu Progressive Forum said it has uncovered a move to remove documents from the file connecting the Enugu Governor-Elect, Peter Mbah to the alleged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate forgery.

Recall that before the governorship election, the groups have over time accused Mbah of NYSC certificate forgery.

Addressing newsmen at a press conference in Abuja, the program director Chidi Odo noted that there is a “surreptitious move at the Independent National Electoral Commission to remove from the file of Mr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah with the Commission all the copies of documents connected to the alleged forged Certificate of National Service submitted by Mr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

“As we speak, very mouthwatering offers are already on the table for the staff of the Commission to retrieve and return to Enugu, the copies of the documents in support or indeed the entire file of Mr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah in the Commission.

“Gentlemen, upon receiving this intelligence sometime in the middle of the month, we took time out to verify its veracity. Upon verification, we very quickly wrote the Chairman of INEC to alert him to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the documents and forms in the file of Mr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

“We are therefore briefing the world today so that both those who are making the offers and anyone who is considering embarking on the suicidal mission of tampering with the documents will know that the world now knows and that project is now dead on arrival. This is desperation on overdrive.”

The groups noted that the push to remove the documents from the file is to ensure that no person can prove that such forged certificate was submitted to the Commission.

Listing those who are already in possession of the Certified True Copy (CTC) issued by INEC, the groups said that such a project to remove the documents from the file is an exercise in futility, adding, “embarking on a project to remove the documents from the file is now a futile exercise. It is already too late to contemplate.”

The groups noted that the AIG in charge of Zone 7, who was ordered by the Court to carry out an investigation into the alleged forgery allegation is being frustrated by the non-response of the Director General of NYSC.

“We are very disappointed and we hereby clearly express our disappointment that for more than two months now since the AIG Zone 7 in line with a court-ordered investigation wrote to the DG NYSC, he has refused and neglected to reply to the Court order an investigation to verify the certificate with number A808297 submitted by Mr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah to INEC.





“The Director General of NYSC Brigadier-General Yushau Dogara Ahmed in refusing to respond to the letter from the Police is actively impeding police investigation and in case he has not been properly advised, this is a crime that he is committing.

“We call on the DG NYSC to respond to the AIG Zone 7 within 48 hours or we commence an action to make a case of impeding the police investigation and also for aiding and abetting a crime of forgery. If the DG NYSC does not have a personal interest in the case at hand, he should not allow this ultimatum to expire,” the groups said.

