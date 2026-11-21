President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday appealed to the people of Oyo State to stay on course and continue to cast their ballots for the All Progressives Congress.

Tinubu made the appeal at Mapo Hill, the venue of the presidential rally held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The rally was devoid of the long speeches associated with previous rallies held across some states since the commencement of campaigns by the ruling party ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing the gathering of party chieftains, President Tinubu said this was to show respect for the victims of Friday’s fatal boat accident in Ukubie, near Oweikorogha Community, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, where a boat capsized and lives were lost.

A one-minute silence was observed for the repose of the souls of the victims, while President Tinubu disclosed that the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, would proceed to Yenagoa after the Ibadan rally to commiserate with the families and the people of Bayelsa.

He said: “To show respect and appreciation for those who lost their lives when the boat capsized in Bayelsa State, we express our solidarity and sympathy. Our condolences go to the people of Bayelsa State and the bereaved families.

“May their souls rest in perfect peace. Amen.

“May God grant the people of Bayelsa peace and happiness and prevent a recurrence of such an incident. We will support them.”

“The Vice-President will visit the state to commiserate with the families and the people of Bayelsa after this rally.”

In his short remarks, Tinubu thanked the people of the state for voting for the APC in the last general election and urged them not to abandon it for any rival party.

He assured them that his administration would reciprocate their support by ensuring a visible federal presence in terms of physical infrastructure and industrial projects that would add value to the economic growth and development of the South-West state.

He said: “I will not be able to speak much to you. I just want to greet you.

“You have done well. May you experience joy and happiness. May sorrow give way to joy. May your homes be blessed. May your hearts be at peace. Amen. May your children prosper. Amen.

“This is our party. It is your party. Is that clear?

“You voted overwhelmingly for the APC last time. You must stay the course for the sake of progress, the prosperity of our country and the development of your children and great-grandchildren. Our future generations must benefit from it.

“We must give them the right education and invest in agriculture.

“For your state, we have just signed an agreement with Yutong of China to reopen the old Leyland factory in Ibadan. We are reopening it to produce public transport vehicles and establish an automobile assembly plant there.

“We will continue to bring industries. You will see progress and development.”

Tinubu later presented Senator Sarafadeen Ali and Obafemi Hamzat as the party’s governorship candidates for Oyo and Lagos in the election next February.

In a veiled allusion to the ruling party in the state, the Allied Peoples Movement, Tinubu appealed to prospective voters in the state to give priority to the APC when casting their ballots.

“There is party out there parading themselves. Please, don’t mind them and don’t listen to them, they are only interested in clearing what you have. Vote for APC from top to bottom.”

Speaking on behalf of other South-West governors at the rally, which was attended by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, said every genuine Yoruba patriot must galvanise support for Tinubu to ensure that he earns a fresh mandate next January.

“We are here with our friends from all part of Nigerians. The APC is moving forward, and we are determined to achieve our goal. We are calling on everyone to support our party and its candidates.

“We are appealing to the Yoruba people, particularly our sons and daughters, to come out and support the presidential candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I am happy that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our candidate. I appeal to the Yoruba people not to allow this opportunity to slip away. Let us stand together and ensure that our party succeeds in Nigeria.

“On January 16, let us all come out and vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Sarafadeen Ali both of the APC. When the time comes, we will also support our candidates contesting for the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

“May God bless you all.”