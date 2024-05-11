Failing to maintain his three children and compensate his wife following a court order, a man of Lusaka, Zambia, aged 32, has begged Matero Local Court, Zambia to reunite him with his wife.

Fortune Phiri told the court that it would be easier for him to buy food at home and eat together with his family than sending child support monthly.

According to Zambia Daily Mail, Phiri pleaded with the magistrate, Harriet Mulenga to reconcile him with his ex-wife, whom he divorced on September 1, 2023.

He said he was fired from his place of employment the same day he divorced his wife.

He also begged his former wife to forgive him and take him back because it would be cheaper to eat from the same pot than give child support and maintenance monthly as he was ordered by the court.

Phiri was facing a charge of contempt of court.

According to the facts in the matter, which was read by a court clerk, the court, on September 1, 2023, granted divorce to Phiri and his wife.

He said following the divorce, the court ordered Phiri to compensate his wife with K10,000 to be paid in installments of K500 monthly with the first installment being K1,000.

The court also ordered that Phiri should be sending child support of K500 monthly starting from the month-end of the same month.

The court heard that from that time, Phiri has accumulated arrears of K1,500 from child support.

In his defence, Phiri told the court that he has not been sending child support because he does not have a job.

However, in default to pay the money, Mulenga ordered Phiri to pay K125 or spend 14 days in police custody.

She also ordered him to pay K1,500 child support on December 30, 2024, without fail.

