Please, help retrieve our 2 sons, my N27,000 from my ex-husband, woman begs court

A 30-year-old mother, Ismuha Ahmed, has prayed a Sharia Court 11 sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, Kaduna State, to grant her custody of her two male children aged six years and seven years.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the complainant, who resides at Kontagora Road, said the children had been under the care of their father, Abdullahi Zakariyya, since their marriage was dissolved in September 2020.

“I also want the court to assist me in retrieving from him the money he is owing me, a total of N27,000, “ she said.

On his part, the defendant acknowledged the debt he owed and said he would pay her in installment to the sum of N5,000 monthly.

He, however, stated that Ismuha, his former wife, had shown no interest in their children since their marriage was dissolved and as such has no right to seek their custody.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, adjourned the case.

