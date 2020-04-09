Please forgive Funke Akindele, others, Adegboruwa begs Sanwoolu

Lagos based Senior Advocate of Nigeria and rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has appealed to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, to grant state pardon to popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and others found culpable of breaking the isolation law.

Adegboruwa made the plea while speaking with journalists in court today at Ogba, after the proceedings that terminated the charges brought against Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi and Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley).

The human rights activist stated that since the state emphasised in court that it was not out to persecute citizens, Akindele should be granted reprieve especially as she had demonstrated remorse for her conduct.

According to him, since the Federal Government is granting amnesty to 2,600 prisoners, the governor should emulate this good gesture and show fatherly love to the Akindeles and all those arrested for jogging on the streets, as they could not have all set out deliberately to disobey the COVID-19 Regulation.

Adegboruwa explained further that “since we are facing a novel situation at hand, the government should show some magnanimity to its citizens, as is being done all over the world. Nigerians have never been locked down for this long, without food or money and it is not proper to add to their woes with arrest and prosecution.”

He commended the steps so far taken by the government and urged all Nigerians to continue to cooperate with the government to end the scourge.