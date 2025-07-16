‘Please come’, Mayor Sadiq Khan begs Nigerians to visit London

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has called on Nigerians to visit London, stressing that the city remains open to business, talent, and partnerships.

During his recent visit to Lagos, Khan expressed admiration for the city’s rapid growth in the tech sector, driven by the ambition and energy of its young population.

He described Lagos as part of the world’s fastest-growing tech cluster and noted its growing number of unicorns as a sign of its global potential.

Khan said his mission was to deepen the relationship between London and major African cities like Lagos, with a focus on building stronger links in culture, technology, trade, and investment.

He said, “What happens when two of the world’s most cultural capitals come together? This is the fastest-growing tech cluster in the world. The energy from young people is amazing. You’ve got success stories which you can point to in terms of aspiration and ambition.

“When I see the number of unicorns now in Lagos, I see the potential for partnership. So those who have not been to London, please come, we are open for business, we are open for talent, we are open for Nigerians. My mission is clear, to strengthen ties between London and some of Africa’s fastest-growing cities.”

Sharing a video of his trip on his official X account on Wednesday, the mayor wrote, “I visited Lagos this week to strengthen ties between London and one of Africa’s fastest growing cities.

“Fantastic to celebrate so many achievements in culture, creativity, tech & sustainability, while championing new trade & investment opportunities between our two great cities.”

