Playing ‘Aunty Ese’ role in ‘Palava’ wasn’t difficult ―​​ Omawumi

Popular Nigerian singer-songwriter, Omawumi Megbele known as Omawumi has expressed that playing the role of Aunty Ese in the newly premiered Inkblot Productions’ movie ‘Palava’ was not difficult.

Inkblot Productions is a film production company that produced Wedding Party, Blood Covenant, The Set Up and so many others.

Omawumi, in a chat with Tribune Online, said it was not difficult because she could relate to the role perfectly.

Megbele said her experience while schooling in Ekpoma made the role of Aunty Ese, who was an elderly Benin woman, sit pretty well with her.

The musician noted that it was easier to mirror her Benin situation coupled with the fact she hails from Warri.

“I did not face any difficulty playing the role of Aunty Ese in the new movie ‘Palava’ by Inkblot productions.

“I think it is because I could relate to the situation perfectly.

“Aunty Ese was an elderly Benin woman and I schooled in Ekpoma.





“It was easier to mirror my Benin situation. It was not so difficult. I was quite tickled by myself and how I came across in the film,” she said.

Speaking about the movie, the artiste described the movie as one with family orientation, adding that it was well cast because it was not run-of-the-mill.

Omawumi noted that everything boils down to talking about the right values and being intentional with them.