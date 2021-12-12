Play fatherly role to every Yoruba seeking office, don’t adopt anyone as favoured candidate, Obasanjo warns Yoruba monarchs

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the weekend urged Yoruba monarchs to play fatherly role to every yoruba sons and daughters seeking political office rather than allowing themselves to be played into adopting anybody.

He spoke at the conferment of Aare and Yeye Afurugbin Ola of the source on the Director General, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture and his wife, Dr Nterenya Sanginga and Charlotte Kurara, at the Ile-Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

“I want to advise that as traditional rulers in Yorubaland, you must not dabble into partisan politics. Every Yoruba person that comes to you must be blessed and supported. They are all your subjects.

“They will come to you seeking blessings to become Governor, Presidents and Senators. Bless them and let them go, don’t direct Yoruba to support or adopt a particular candidate.”

“Yoruba people don’t have same view or go same direction in politics, which is part of our strength as a race. As far as politics is concerned, even in the pre-independence era in Yorubaland, we have two strong views, the National Council for Nigeria and Cameroun and Action Group side. Also, after independence, we had the same thing with Akintola’s side and Awolowo’s side.”

“During the military rule, we equally have two sides, we have PDP and AD. Ladoja was part of one side. Please don’t let the politicians add to your burden.”

“I even love your forgiven virtue. Those who romance you now never wanted you to ascend the throne of your forefathers. Please Yoruba monarchs should be careful,” he said.

He described Dr Sanginga as Pan African, whose dedication to agriculture, food and nutrition security of Africans is rivaled and deserved to be celebrated.

“I can say that Sanginga will see this as a challenge to do more than what he has done at this moment. I want to assure you on what he is known for, I assure you that he will live up to the expectation of the honour you have bestowed on him.”

The former president further warned Yoruba monarchs to steer clear partisan politics, especially adoption of candidate for any elective political office.

