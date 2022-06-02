Platinum Jubilee: PANDEF felicitates Queen Elizabeth

The leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has extended its warmest felicitations to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee on the throne, calling on the Queen to show greater interest in Nigeria’s transition programme.

The apex socio-cultural organisation of the people of the Niger Delta region made the felicitation and call through its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Ken Robinson, in a statement made available to journalists, on Thursday.

“PANDEF is delighted to identify with this milestone celebration of Her Majesty, becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee following 70 years of exceptional service.

“Her Majesty epitomises gracious royalty, elegance, kindness, goodwill and extraordinary leadership.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“During the seven decades of her reign, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11, who is also the Head of States of the United Kingdom and 14 other commonwealth countries, has brought joy, happiness, and hope to nations and peoples across the world.

“The National Leader, Chief Dr Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, the National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, FNSE, the Board of Trustees (BoT), the Executive Committees and the entire Membership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, offer our congratulations to Her Majesty on her Platinum Jubilee, together with best wishes for her 96th Birthday.

“We wish Her Majesty, the Queen, continuous good health and many more years to reign,” the statement read in part.

The forum, however, urged the Queen to help Nigeria strengthen its democracy by showing more interest in its transition programme ahead of 2023.

“PANDEF further uses the opportunity to call on Her Majesty, the Queen, the Government of the United Kingdom and the International Community in its entirety, to show greater interest in Nigeria’s transition program to strengthen the credibility of the nation’s electoral process and deepen democracy.

“While also urging for increased socioeconomic interventions in the Niger Delta region,” Robinson noted.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Platinum Jubilee: PANDEF felicitates Queen Elizabeth

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Platinum Jubilee: PANDEF felicitates Queen Elizabeth