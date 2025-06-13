Plateau youths lament escalation of violence in Riyom LG

The Plateau Youth Council (PYC), Riyom Local Government Area branch of Plateau State has expressed concern over the recent attacks in the council, stating that the regrettable incident has resulted in the deaths of over 58 innocent souls and hospitalised of 31 who sustained different degree of injuries.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, the chairman of the branch, Comrade Zang Kefas Davou, said the pattern of the attacks has escalated to an unprecedented level of coordination and sophistication, adding that the experience of the people in the past weeks was horrifying evidence of the escalating barbarity.

He explained that the economic and social fabric of the communities has been further ripped apart, with over 82 homes and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

“Beyond the immediate physical destruction, large hectares of our cultivated farmlands, representing the essence of our people’s sustenance, had been mowed down and decimated.

“The consequence of this recent surge of violence has led to the displacement of more than 15,000 people, who are now living in precarious conditions, without shelter, food or dignity.

“While we acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of security agencies and government at all levels in curbing these attacks, it is imperative to state unequivocally that such efforts, however commendable and cannot be seen as enough,” Davou said.

He further said that governments must recognise the magnitude of the problem confronting Riyom Local Government far outweighs their current response and that the primary responsibility of government, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), is to protect lives and property and to ensure the welfare of its citizens.

He said that in Riyom Local Government, the fundamental responsibility is being challenged and the lives and livelihoods of the people remain gravely imperiled.

He called for a permanent and proactive deployment of security personnel, particularly troops of the Nigerian Mobile Police Force (MOPOL), across all vulnerable communities in the council area.

“Their operations must go beyond reactive responses. They should include intelligence-led operations, constant patrols and the establishment of forward operating bases to deter the attackers and protect our people, farmlands and properties round-the-clock.

“The destruction of farmlands is a deliberate strategy by the attackers to impoverish the people and dispossess them of their land,” he added.

He equally demanded immediate, concrete and strategic measures to protect the farms from further destruction and provide adequate security for farmers to return to their fields without fear as the farming season deepens.

