Plateau: Troops uncover illegal arms manufacturing factory, recover weapons

The troops of 3 Division/JTF Operation Enduring Peace has uncovered illegal arm manufacturing factory, arrested weapon fabricator and recovered arms and ammunition.

In a statement signed by its Media Information Officer, Major Samson Zhakom, the troops as part of its efforts to mop up illegal arms and ammunition raided an illegal arms manufacturing factory at Heipang District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau on Wednesday.

According to the statement, during the intelligence based operation, troops arrested a weapon fabricator while others fled the factory before troops arrived the area adding that the search of the illegal factory led to recovery of arms and ammunition.

The items recovered include: “Twelve assorted fabricated weapons, one fabricated, pistol, nineteen round of PKT ammunition, twelve cartridges, ten rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, ten rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and four rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO)”.

Others are one round of QJC ammunition, one smoke grenade,two fragmental jackets,

one Motorola Hand Held Radio, one Jack knife and one bucket containing different medicines.

It further pointed out that the arrested suspect and recovered items are in custody for further action adding that efforts are ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing members of the illegal weapon manufacturing syndicate.

The 3 Division/JTF OPEP urged the public to continue providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies to support the ongoing efforts to deny the criminal elements freedom of action, eradicate illicit arms and ammunition within the JOA.