Plateau South Senatorial By-Election: Prof Dadu’ut emerges first Plateau female senator-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nora Dadu’ut as the winner of Plateau South Senatorial by-election conducted on Saturday.

Even as Governor Simon Lalong congratulated the university don for her victory at the poll.

Tribune Online reports that the professor is the first female senator-elect from Plateau state and fourth in the North.

According to the results announced by INEC, Prof Nora polled a total of 83,15104 votes while George Daika, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival secured 70,838votes.

Prof Idris Amale the returning officer for Plateau South Senatorial By-election said that the candidate of the APC defeated her opponent in four local government areas in the senatorial district, while the PDP candidate won in two local governments.

Prof. Nora Dadu’ut, upon inauguration, will now fill the vacuum created by the death of Senator Ignatius Longjan.

Governor Lalong said the victory of Prof. Nora Dadu’ut was not surprising as the APC is well-rooted in the whole state particularly the Southern Senatorial District.

He congratulated Prof. Nora whom he believes will give quality representation to the people of the Southern Senatorial District and also represent the interest of the state at the red chamber.

He commended INEC and security agencies for working assiduously towards a successful election. He said the electorate also deserve special commendation for conducting themselves peacefully and ensuring that the exercise was devoid of violence and malpractice.

Lalong also called on other political parties and candidates who lost the election to rally round the winner in the best interest of the zone and Plateau State as a whole.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…