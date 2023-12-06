Following political development in Plateau State where all elected state and national assembly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were sacked by the Court of Appeal, the former Governor of the state, who is also a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Jonah Jang, has accused some elders of the PDP in the state of being moles for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Recall that 16 members of the state assembly and six National Assembly members were sacked by the Court of Appeal on the premise of disobedience to court order and lack of structure.

Senator Jang stated this while welcoming the immediate past House of Representative member for the Jose East/Jos South federal constituency, Musa Dachum Bagos, ‘Thank You Visit’, to appreciate him for his fatherly role in supporting his aspirations. He said that though the Court had had its say, God is the final arbiter.

The former governor of the state said the notion of irreconcilable differences among some elders of the party as being the cause of the present travail confronting the party was wrong, adding that the PDP remains one.

Jang said, “What do you call irreconcilable differences? There was nothing to reconcile because the PDP is one. Let me tell you, some of those elders talking about structure had one leg in the PDP and the other in the APC. They were moles in the PDP.”

According to him, the PDP had since obeyed the court order by organizing the second congress, adding, “It was there all over that we obeyed the court by conducting the second election. Even Bitrus Kaze congratulated Chris Hassan, the eventual winner.”

He said that for no reason should the Appeal Court have given such a “malicious” judgment against the PDP, adding that God is the supreme judge.

The former governor called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to review the cases of the national and state assembly elections.

On the appeal lodged by Governor Caleb Mutfwang on the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which sacked him as governor of the state at the Supreme Court, Senator Jang said the party relied on God’s intervention.

“We have an ultimate court in heaven that will upturn all the malicious court judgments against the PDP. How can somebody who won only one local government out of six be the senator representing the zone?,” he queried.

The former Reps member, while thanking Jang for his support, said that he has an unwavering commitment to the PDP. He appreciated the former governor for remaining steadfast as the father of the PDP, not only in Plateau but in Nigeria.

Bagos, who also addressed party supporters in the Du and Zawan districts of Jos South local government, said, “I will continue with the commitment to our people in or out of office. The PDP is here to stay, and we must continue to do what we promised to do for our people. The stadium I promised to Du people is nearing completion, while a transformer has been provided for you to enjoy uninterrupted power supply.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE