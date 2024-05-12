The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has stated that Plateau State will experience everlasting peace and regain its lost glory, saying that darkness cannot comprehend the light.

Pastor Adeboye stated this on Sunday during a special combined interdenominational service with the theme “Promoted for a Purpose” held at the Redemption Camp of the RCCG in Kassa Barakin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State.

The revered clergyman, who has not been in Plateau State in the past seven years, said the devil had a rough idea of the revival that was about to take over the state, hence why he kept him away from Jos for such a long period.

“The devil has a rough idea of the revival that is about to take place in Jos; he has kept me away from Jos for seven years, but I said no more. The fire that God is lightening in Jos will not go down.”

In his sermon, “Promoted for a Purpose,” with a Bible passage taken from Revelation 4:10–11, Pastor Adeboye averred that God has the absolute power to lift any person from one level to another, adding that when God decides to promote, he can raise a person from a dunghill to the position of authority.

He emphasized that promotion comes with a purpose and responsibility, while everything God has done is also with a purpose, and he wants his name to be glorified.

Addressing the congregation, Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State said the coming of the General Overseer of the RCCG to Plateau State was symbolic and a sign that darkness over the state is paving the way for light.

“Daddy, your coming is very symbolic. Before your coming, the testimony about Plateau State is that it is a no-go area, but we believe in God that the day of mourning in Plateau State is over. As our father steps into the land, it will be revived, and your coming has opened the gate of brass and cut the bars of iron, and the glory of the Lord is returning to the land.

“I want to thank you, sir, for coming to Plateau State, and we want to believe that the glory you brought will not depart from this land. Henceforth, nobody should be afraid of coming to Plateau State. Those that have troubled us over the years, God is stronger than them, and God will secure our border. This year there will be an abundance of rain and food,” he said.

The dignitaries that graced the inter-denominational service include two former Governors of the State, Senator Jonah Jang and Senator Joshua Darius; the State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Reverend Dunka Gomwalk; the Special Adviser to Governor Muftwang in Religious Affairs, Reverend Stephen Santana; commissioners; and other religious leaders from various denominations.

Before the inter-denominational service, there was a two-day RCCG Northern Ministers and Workers Conference.