Plateau senatorial bye-election: APC will retain its seat ― Gov Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has again expressed confidence that the APC will retain its seat at the Senate during the forthcoming by-election to elect a replacement for the late Senator Ignatius Longjan.

Lalong stated this shortly after casting his vote at the APC primary election held in Shendam to elect the candidate of the party for the by-election.

He commended the peaceful and transparent conduct of delegates and party officials describing it as the display of democratic maturity.

He said: “We have been preparing for this primaries as one united family to ensure that we produce the best candidate that will fly the flag of the APC at the main elections. Whoever the delegates choose, we shall rally round him or her and market to the electorate in order to ensure that we retain our seat. We are very optimistic of victory as our party remains the dominant party in this Senatorial District with records of performance.”

While wishing the candidates the best, he expressed hope that those who do not emerge victoriously will support the winner and work for the party.

