Plateau senatorial by-election: Ex-spokesman, Longyen withdraws from race

Mr Mark Longyen, the immediate past Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Gov. Simon Lalong, has withdrawn from the Plateau South Senatorial by-election.

Longyen made the disclosure in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

The former spokesman was vying for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the primaries slated for Sept. 5.

He was among the aspirants jostling for the senate seat to replace the late Sen. Ignatius Longyen, who died in February.

Longyen stated that he decided to withdraw from the contest after a series of consultations at the highest level with key stakeholders in the APC.

“I also held discussions with my numerous political associates, friends and supporters, prior to my stepping aside.

“I wish to urge my supporters to remain calm and be loyal to the party while awaiting further directives.

“This is necessary because the APC’s overall interest supersedes that of any individual member of the party.

“I also urge members of the party to always sacrifice their individual interests for the party’s collective interest, to build a strong and indivisible party,” he said.

NAN reports that former Chief of Staff to Gov. Lalong, Chief John Dafaan, also withdrew from the race on Aug.22. (NAN)

