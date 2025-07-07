Plateau Senator, Diket Plang, loses wife

The Chairman Senate Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, also the Senator representing Plateau Central of Plateau State, Senator Diket Plang, has lost his wife, Prof. Janet Punyit Plang.

Until her death, Plang is Professor of Gender Studies and Gerontology of the University of Jos.

Her promotion to professorial chair, which was announced by the authorities of the university in July last year took effect from October 2022.

Prof. Plang’s death was confirmed in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, Shittu Bamaiyi on Monday.

The party described her death as shocking, saying she’s the pillar of the Plang family.

Bamaiyi in the statement said, “The All Progressives Congress deeply mourns the death of Professor Janet Plang, wife of Senator Diket Plang.

The Party is deeply shocked and devastated over the sudden demise of Professor Janet who passed on at the Jos University Teaching Hospital last night.

“Professor Janet’s death is not only a colossal lost to the Senator Plang’s family,but a devastating shock to the entire people of Plateau State.

_A virtuous,humble, humane, and an academic per excellence,Professor Janet was such a person that had impacted positively the lives of many people, particularly, the youth.

“It is indeed painful, that a woman of such virtues and letters could be called to glory at the time,when more of her contributions to national development were most needed.

“There is no doubt that Senator Plang and members of his family are in an unimaginable grief because the deceased was not only a mother, but the Pillar of the Plangs.

“APC shares in grief with Senator Plang and members of his family and prays Almighty God to grant Professor Janet’s Soul eternal rest.”