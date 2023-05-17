Member representing Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency Plateau State, Hon. Solomon Maren on Wednesday condemned the killing of over 100 constituents including women and children by terrorists over the past two days.

The lawmaker expressed the concern in a statement made available to parliamentary correspondents in Abuja.

He said: “I find it expedient at this time to intimate the world on the unfortunate happenings in my constituency Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency Plateau state, in the last two days, where over 100 persons, most of them women and children have been massacred and butchered in cold blood by terrorist during an overnight unprovoked attack at their houses burnt down including food stuffs, food barns and seedlings.

“These killings are one among many in the constituency, where over 200 persons have been killed in the last four months before this one.

“Government may claim to be doing its best but its best is not good enough, since it is not able to stop the killings in years.

“However, I commend the few gallant officers working without sufficient arms, yet gave themselves to save lives.

“The responsibilities lies in the president to first condemn the dastard act, which we expect him to do so and immediately go ahead to protect lives and properties which is the primary responsibility of the government.

“Therefore, I urge the President to order the security agencies to move into the area with immediate effect to curb the killings as well as the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and other well spirited organizations to also move in with relief materials for the wounded survivors of the dastard attack.

“While urging for support across boards, I condemn the attack in its entirety and call for calm and no one should take the law into their hands,” he stated.

He also commiserated with the government and people of plateau state, the Miskhakam Mwagavul, the Governor Elect of Plateau State and indeed the Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area on the attack and pray for the repose of the souls of those killed.

