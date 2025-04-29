Plateau: Polio vaccine saves over 245 million lives in past 50 years — Health Commissioner

Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong, has declared that polio immunization vaccines have saved an estimated 254 million lives over the past fifty years, thereby reducing infant mortality by forty percent and protecting children from more than 30 deadly diseases.

Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong, has declared that polio immunization vaccines have saved an estimated 254 million lives over the past fifty years, thereby reducing infant mortality by forty percent and protecting children from more than 30 deadly diseases.

The Commissioner, who disclosed this to newsmen while monitoring the 2025 routine immunization exercise in parts of Plateau State, urged parents to embrace vaccination, adding that the benefits are numerous.

He added that the State Ministry of Health and the State Primary Health Care Board are working closely with partners to identify and reach zero-dose children.

ALSO READ: Oyetola flags off distribution of 42,000 life jackets to riverine communities

During a visit to Jos South Local Government Area, Tribune Online findings revealed that, in addition to officials from the Primary Health Care Board, community leaders were also involved in the exercise to ensure compliance.

A community leader in the Gyel area of the local government, Ibrahim Danlami, said parents—especially mothers—had been sensitized early on the immunization campaign and were complying without much hesitation.

He advised mothers to accept polio vaccination for their children and to dispel myths claiming it could cause impotence, stating that such claims are false.

He said: “We are grateful to UNICEF. Without their intervention, many people would not be able to afford the cost of vaccination, especially with the current food security and economic challenges. Immunization has helped reduce fatalities from illnesses like measles and other childhood diseases,” Danlami said.