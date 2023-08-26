Plateau State Police Command has unsealed the seventeen local government areas of the state that were sealed in the wake of squabbles between the All Progressive Congress (APC) elected chairmen and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Transition Chairmen over who controls the secretariats.

Recall that Governor Caleb Muftwang, shortly after assuming office, sacked the chairmen of the 17 local government areas in the state on the basis of financial impropriety, as recommended by the State House of Assembly. This thereafter led to the struggle over who controlled the secretariats between the sacked and transition chairmen.

The State Police Command, on the order of the then Inspector General of Police, sealed up all seventeen local governments to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

However, the State Police Command, in a statement signed by its spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, stated on Saturday that after diligent assessment of the security situation and intensive consultation, the command has unsealed the secretariat to enable workers to carry out their statutory duties.

It thanked the good people of Plateau, political actors, and political parties in the state for upholding the fair decision of the police hierarchy in the interest of peace.

“As part of efforts to ensure the effective running of the 17 Local Government Secretariats in the State, the Police High Command has critically reviewed the matter and has directed the Plateau State Commissioner Police to unseal all the offices of the Local Government Council Chairmen and that of the Councillors to enable all the elected Council Chairmen and Councillors to go into their various offices and administer without any hindrance, pending the outcome of their case in court.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders and their Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) under his command to immediately unseal the offices of the 17 Local Government Chairmen across the State and allow the democratically elected Chairmen access to their offices and resume work on Monday, August 28, 2023”.

The State Police Command therefore advised all political parties, parents and guardians, and religious and traditional rulers to warn their supporters, wards, and congregants against any form of jubilant and inciting demonstrations that could trigger a breach of peace, law, and order in and around the local government areas of the state.

It further warned criminals and mischief-makers who may want to use this opportunity to brew confusion or foment trouble in the state that the Plateau State Police Command is out to apprehend and prosecute them accordingly.

The command also urged the peace-loving people of Plateau State to remain calm and carry out their lawful businesses without fear, as the command is doing everything within its constitutional powers to ensure the security of lives and properties in the state.

