Plateau State Police Command said it has uncovered a plan by some suspected hoodlums to forcefully gain access into the Plateau State House of Assembly with the intention to cause a breakdown of law and order and warned that such elements will be dealt with if apprehended.

Recall that the State Police Command recently sealed the Assembly complex over a tussle between the reinstated speaker, Hon. Nuhu Abok, and the sitting speaker, Yakubu Sanda.

Abok, who was reinstated by the Plateau State High Court, had convened a sitting of the House while the sitting speaker and other lawmakers loyal to him also claimed to have the legal right to do the same, having appealed the judgment and obtained a stay of execution.

In a release signed by the Spokesman of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, the command posited that credible intelligence from reliable sources revealed that some enemies of the state who do not want peace to remain permanent in the state are planning to forcefully invade the Plateau State House of Assembly Complex to cause damage to lives and properties.

“Having received this information, the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, psc(+), who is the head of internal security and a strong peace advocate in the state, has enhanced security around the State House of Assembly Complex as a proactive measure to prevent such a villainous plan.”

The command therefore warned anyone with such an intention to foment trouble around the State House of Assembly or any part of the state to desist from such activities or be ready to face the full wrath of the law when apprehended.

3. The State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew N. Onyeka, urged the peace-loving residents of Plateau State to continue to give useful and timely information to the command to enable the police to respond quickly to distress calls from the public.

He also advised parents and guardians to caution their wards and children not to be used by selfish persons as tools of perpetrating evil capable of distorting the peace currently enjoyed in the state.

The Commissioner of Police enjoined everyone to go about their lawful businesses, as he will do everything within his constitutional powers to sustain peace in the state.

