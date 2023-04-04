Isaac Shobayo – Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested a 60-year-old man and two of his sons for kidnapping and gunrunning, as well as a young man who killed a lady identified as Ruth Bako in Jos North local government area of the state in December last year,

Addressing newsmen, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, who spoke through the spokesman for the Command DSP Alfred Alabo, said the 60-year-old man and his two children were arrested for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

According to the Commissioner of Police, the man who claimed to be the owner of the AK-47 said he acquired the gun to ward off cattle rustlers and other criminal elements terrorizing his village.

The police further disclosed that his two sons, who were arrested along with him, were in the habit of renting out the gun to kidnappers, armed robbers, and other criminal elements to perpetrate evil.

CP Onyeka stated that the three of them will be charged in court after an investigation and added that the command will not rest until most of the criminal elements terrorizing the state are brought to book.

Also, the command has arrested the killer of Miss Ruth Bako, who was stabbed, raped, and killed and her property carted away at Amgwan Jarawa in Jos North local government area of Plateau State in December last year.

The Commissioner of Police narrated that after the dastardly incident, the police operator of the Laranto Division of the command led by CSP Pam Dauda Ishaya swung into action and arrested one Ephraim Emmanuel of Angwan Jarawa, Farin-Gada, and Jos with the victim’s phone.

He added that upon interrogation, the suspect disclosed that one Friday Samson of the same address sold the phone to him, adding that further investigation led to the arrest of Samson, who confessed to having raped and killed the said, Ruth Bako.





